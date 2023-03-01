Sheriff’s office releases more details about deputy-involved shooting in Troutdale; suspect indicted

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - A jury indicted a man on several charges Monday after he allegedly shot at a business on February 18 causing a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy to shoot him.

On Feb. 18, at about 1:40 a.m., deputies received a report of someone firing a weapon at a business on Southeast Stark Street in Troutdale. The caller said the man shot the windows of a business with several people inside and at an empty car in the parking lot. The caller told the dispatcher they were not sure if the weapon was a real gun.

SEE ALSO: Man suspected of shooting windows near Troutdale store, shot by police

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as 30-year-old Sean Ryan Bahrman, holding what looked like a black handgun. Deputies said Bahrman fired at them.

According to MCSO, deputies and officers tried to de-escalate the situation by keeping their distance and ordering Bahrman to put down his weapon. Bahrman did not listen and led law enforcement northward on a walking path toward a neighborhood on Southwest 29th Street. While walking, he put down the gun then immediately pulled out a second one.

For about 10 minutes, deputies continued telling Bahrman to put down the gun, but he did not listen and waived the weapon in multiple directions.

When Bahrman reached SW 29th Street, he pointed the gun at a home, then at himself. When he pointed the weapon at law enforcement, MCSO says a deputy fired and hit Bahrman in the abdomen.

Officers continued telling Bahrman to let go of the weapon. When he did, they gave him aid and took him to the hospital. Bahrman was released from the hospital that same day and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that both weapons that Bahrman had were replica firearms that shot ball bearings.

Sheriff's office releases more details about deputy-involved shooting Troutdale; suspect indicted (MCSO)

Bahrman was indicted Monday on four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of menacing, and one count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

The deputy involved in the shooting, Sergeant David Jackson, remains on critical incident leave as the East County Major Crimes Team investigates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.