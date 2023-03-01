Suspect arrested for 2022 SE Portland MAX station murder

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a deadly July shooting at a MAX station.

On July 6, just before 11:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting at the Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue MAX station. Arriving officers found 42-year-old Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez dead.

A second victim was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital and released.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Isai (Issac) Ramos Damian was taken into custody by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Gresham in connection to Mendoza-Hernandez’s murder.

Damian was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and is facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

