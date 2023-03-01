Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights

OLYMPIA Wash. (KPTV) - Drivers in Washington state may soon have to break old habits at stop lights if a proposed bill makes it to law.

House Bill 1582 would make it illegal to make a right turn at certain stop lights.

The bill, as it currently stands, would prohibit free turns within 1,000 feet of schools, childcare centers, public parks or playgrounds, recreational facilities, libraries, public transit centers, hospitals, and senior centers.

The bill would also allow local governments to designate other areas of high foot traffic where free right-hand turns would be prohibited. Local departments are required to post signage warning drivers not to take that turn until they receive a green light.

If the bill is passed, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission must organize a statewide public awareness campaign to inform people about the free turn ban.

If passed, the law would go into effect July 1, 2024.

