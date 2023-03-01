Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical

By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Thanks to one Westview High School Sophomore, the school is among the first in the country to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by rehearsals to learn more about the production and how it came to be.

For showtimes and tickets check out their website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Eugene women missing from Shady Cove found safe
Police lights
SWAT team serves warrant in Stayton

Latest News

Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical
Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Providence Health and Services: Eating disorders
Providence Health and Services: Eating disorders