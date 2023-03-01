Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Thanks to one Westview High School Sophomore, the school is among the first in the country to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by rehearsals to learn more about the production and how it came to be.
For showtimes and tickets check out their website.
