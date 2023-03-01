Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival postponed 1 week

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular spring festival is delayed due to the recent wintry weather.

The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival was set to begin March 17 but the flowers are slow to emerge this year due to the cold temperatures so the farm is pushing the festivities back one week to March 24.

The tulip farm will be open the week of March 17 for a soft opening where visitors can still come for the food and activities with no admission cost. Just don’t expect those great Instagram photos of the tulips until the following week,

The festival is set to run through the end of April.

