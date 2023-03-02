15-year-old girl reported missing from Hubbard has been found

HUBBARD, Ore. (KPTV) – A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing and may have been in the Vancouver area has been found safe, according to the Hubbard Police Department.

Police said Ana Lizbeth Rojas Rangel, 15, was last seen Feb. 25 leaving her home in Hubbard, supposedly heading to Bend. More information gathered led police to believe she may have been in the Vancouver area.

On Thursday, police said Rojas Rangel was found safe. No other details were released.

