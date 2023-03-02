85-year-old man with heart condition reported missing in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Amancio Dizon, 85, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at his home on Southeast Willow Lane in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office says he has a heart condition and left home on foot without his cane.

Dizon is described as an Asian man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, and black boots.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who sees Dizon to call or text 911. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference case number 23-004479.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.