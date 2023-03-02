Body of woman found under burned box truck in NE Portland, 4 days after fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a 38-year-old woman was found Wednesday under a burned box truck in northeast Portland, four days after firefighters extinguished the fire, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Jarrett Way, just south of Northeast Marine Drive. They found a “modified delivery truck” completely engulfed in flames, firefighters said.

Using a the entire 500-gallon tank of water from a fire engine, crews started by tackling the fire from outside. Once the flames had cooled enough, firefighters climbed inside and found “extreme” clutter, also on fire.

SEE ALSO: All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March

With the fire reduced to hot spots and the metal frame still steaming, the fire engine driver refiled the engine’s tank at the nearest fire hydrant.

Meanwhile, fire crews began to search through the inside and outside of the vehicle, trying to separate objects from the clutter that had melted into a single mass, using flashlights.

Firefighters said they found “makeshift heating sources and discarded smoking materials” inside.

The crew used an additional 500 gallons of water to be certain that all hotspots, inside and out, were completely extinguished. They finished about an hour after arriving.

SEE ALSO: Portland is 5th in the US for car thefts

Then, on Wednesday, the co-owner of the box truck returned to the site and found a body under the burned debris, firefighters said.

The body was reported to police, and the woman’s death along with the fire is currently being investigated by police and fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.