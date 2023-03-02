Cherry Blossom Day returns to Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time 2019, people will be able to enjoy a whole day devoted to cherry blossoms in-person at the Oregon State Capitol.

The third Saturday of every March is Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol. This year it will land on March 18. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 18, there will be free and family-friendly events to celebrate.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a “Yozakura,” which is viewing the cherry blossoms at night. Parks staff will be illuminating the cherry blossoms with Japanese lanterns and lights on march 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Keep an eye on the Oregon State Capitol’s social media pages, they say they’ll post updates on the cherry blossoms on Facebook and Instagram.

Cherry Blossom Day has not been held in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

