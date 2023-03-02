Did you know about this strange Oregon law?

An open car door
An open car door(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Have you ever heard about the obscure Oregon law about leaving your car door open?

Chapter 811 of the Oregon legislature’s Rules of the Road for Drivers (Section 811.490) describes a legal penalty that can be applied to people who open a vehicle door improperly or leave a vehicle door open for an extended period.

Opening a vehicle door when it’s unsafe to do so and/or interfering with traffic flow, pedestrian crossings and passing bicyclists can result in a Class D traffic violation.

The same applies to people who leave vehicle doors open on the side of traffic, busy sidewalks or shoulders “for a period of time longer than necessary to load or unload passengers.”

Obscure Washington state law: Don’t use X-rays as shoe-fitting devices (unless you’re licensed to do so)

Washington has it’s own strange law on the books that most people would never consider.

Section 70A.388.190 of the Revised Code of Washington prohibits the use of X-ray machines for nonmedical foot measuring in shoe sales or otherwise.

“The operation or maintenance of any X-ray, fluoroscopic, or other equipment or apparatus employing roentgen rays, in the fitting of shoes or other footwear or in the viewing of bones in the feet is prohibited,” the law states.

“This prohibition does not apply to any licensed physician, surgeon, *podiatrist, or any person practicing a licensed healing art, or any technician working under the direct and immediate supervision of such persons.”

