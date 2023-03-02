Gresham police say missing, endangered 12-year-old boy found safe

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department says a missing and endangered boy has been found safe.

Elijah Delarosa, 12, left a relative’s home in the 2800 block of Southeast Evelyn Place sometime overnight Wednesday and had not been seen since, officers said Thursday morning. According to police, his family worried because he left a note indicating he might hurt himself.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Gresham P.D. announced Delarosa had been found safe and unharmed in Troutdale.

Officers and Delarosa’s family thanked those who helped in the search.

