Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

Elijah Delarosa
Elijah Delarosa(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered boy.

Elijah Delarosa, 12, left a relative’s home in the 2800 block of Southeast Evelyn Place sometime overnight Wednesday and has not been seen since. According to police, his family is worried because he left a note behind indicating he might hurt himself.

Police said Delarosa lives in Southwest Portland but it is not known where he may have gone.

Delarosa is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with wavy dark-brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911.

