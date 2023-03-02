Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered boy.

Elijah Delarosa, 12, left a relative’s home in the 2800 block of Southeast Evelyn Place sometime overnight Wednesday and has not been seen since. According to police, his family is worried because he left a note behind indicating he might hurt himself.

Police said Delarosa lives in Southwest Portland but it is not known where he may have gone.

Delarosa is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with wavy dark-brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911.

