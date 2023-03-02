Many voice concerns over Portland’s potential adoption of gunshot detection tech

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A virtual town hall on Wednesday night gave community members an opportunity to provide feedback about adopting gunshot detection technology in Portland.

This comes as the Portland city council is expected to vote on a gunshot detection pilot in the coming weeks.

More than one hundred community members joined the virtual town hall, and many people raised concerns and questions.

On Wednesday night, the Portland Committee on Community Engaged Policing held a virtual town hall on gunshot detection systems, including the technology known as ShotSpotter.

“A tool that is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms to attempt to detect gunshots in communities by using always-on microphones,” Lia Holland, a spokesperson for Fight for the Future, a national digital rights organization, said.

SEE ALSO: Murder suspect arraigned from cell after Washington Co. Courthouse escape

The forum allowed people to provide feedback and learn more as the Portland city council prepares to vote in the coming weeks on whether to move forward with a gunshot detection pilot.

Panelists representing various organizations, the Portland Police Bureau, and Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office participated in the discussion.

Captain Jake Jensen from PPB said his objective for attending was to hear public input.

“One of my primary tasks here is to listen to the community and talk about how if we do engage in this pilot process, we should engage in the pilot process. What sort of safeguards and guardrails we should have in place,” Captain Jake Jensen, of the Portland Police Bureau, said.

Many people voiced their concerns for implementing gunfire technology in the City of Portland.

Holland said adopting gunfire detection technology would not be effective.

“We’ve also seen a huge error rate in terms of gun shots reported,” Holland said. “What this could lead to is more confrontation between police and communities.”

SEE ALSO: All Portland Walmart stores to close in late March

Another common concern many people voiced during the town hall was privacy.

“I’ll be having a private conversation, and not only will ShotSpotter be listening, the police may also be listening, and any third-party vendor ShotSpotter might sell that information to,” Holland said.

People also said they would like the city to explore alternative solutions to tackling gun violence in Portland.

“We need more community-based solutions to end the desperation that is driving people to gun violence,” Holland said.

The committee said in January, the City of Portland changed course and started evaluating additional gunshot detection technology companies other than just ShotSpotter.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.