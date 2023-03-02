Missing 15-year-old possibly in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department Is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to officers, Ana Lizbeth Rojas Rangel, 15, was last seen Feb. 25 leaving her home in Hubbard, supposedly heading to Bend.

Police say the last communication Rangel had with her family was Feb. 27 around 7 p.m.

Ana Lizbeth Rojas Rangel. (Vancouver Police Department)

Detectives with the Vancouver P.D. say they believe Rangel is endangered and is at risk of harm. Information gathered by the Hubbard police Department is leading investigators to believe she may be in the Vancouver area, possibly with an unidentified man in his 20′s associated with a 2019 or newer black Dodge Charger.

Rangel is described by officers as 5′3, 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal maxi dress with a denim jacket and brown boots.

Anyone with information on Rangel’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the on-duty officer at the Hubbard Police Department at 503-982-2340.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.