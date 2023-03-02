Newberg man arrested for 1988 murder of estranged wife

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 68-year-old man has been arrested for the 1988 murder of his estranged wife, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert Elmer Atrops was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Newberg for the death of Deborah Lee Atrops. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder.

SEE ALSO: 1983 murder case of Washington Co. woman closed after 40 years

Deborah Atrops was found dead on Dec. 1, 1988. She was 30 years old at the time of her death.

The sheriff’s office said Deborah Atrops was reported missing by her husband, Robert Atrops, then 34 years old, in Nov. 1988. The two were married but had separated in June 1988. Robert Atrops was living in the couple’s home on in Sherwood, while Deborah Atrops was living in a Salem apartment with the couple’s adopted daughter, who was 8 months old at the time.

On the evening of Nov. 29, 1988, Robert Atrops picked up their child from a babysitter while Deborah Atrops was at a hair appointment in Tigard. She was expected to pick up the child from Robert Atrops home later that evening but never showed up.

The sheriff’s office said he later called the Tigard Police Department to report her missing. Deborah Atrops’ car was entered into the missing persons database as well.

Then on the morning of Dec. 1, 1988, Beaverton police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a dead end of Southwest Murray Road near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. The car was a 1988 black Honda Accord and was determined to belong to Deborah Atrops. According to the sheriff’s office, people had seen the car parked there since the early morning hours on Nov. 30, 1988.

Investigators responded to the scene and found Deborah Atrops’ body inside the trunk of the car. The sheriff’s office said it appeared she had been placed in the trunk after her death based on the positioning of her body.

An autopsy revealed Deborah Atrops had been physically assaulted and strangled to death. The cause of death was deemed to be a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said investigators spent a significant amount of time and effort on the investigation, but her murder remained unsolved and eventually went cold.

In 2020, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office got a grant which allowed them to launch their Cold Case Unit. The Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation into the death of Deborah Atrops in May 2021.

SEE ALSO: 2 western Washington men arrested for posing as Native American artists

Over the next year and a half, detectives and investigators reinterviewed multiple witnesses and had forensic evidence reexamined. Details of the case were presented to a grand jury on Feb. 28 of this year and Robert Atrops was indicted for second-degree murder.

Robert Elmer Atrops (Washington County District Attorney's Office)

“I am proud of the work our Cold Case Unit has done to ensure that victims and cases are not forgotten, despite the passage of time,” said Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton. “These dedicated investigators and prosecutors are sending a clear message that we will hold criminals accountable in Washington County — no matter how long it takes.”

Robert Atrops is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. He will be held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.