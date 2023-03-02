Newberg man arrested for 1988 murder of estranged wife

Deborah Atrops
Deborah Atrops(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 68-year-old man has been arrested for the 1988 murder of his estranged wife, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert Elmer Atrops was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Newberg for the death of Deborah Lee Atrops. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder.

SEE ALSO: 1983 murder case of Washington Co. woman closed after 40 years

Deborah Atrops was found dead on Dec. 1, 1988. She was 30 years old at the time of her death.

The sheriff’s office said Deborah Atrops was reported missing by her husband, Robert Atrops, then 34 years old, in Nov. 1988. The two were married but had separated in June 1988. Robert Atrops was living in the couple’s home on in Sherwood, while Deborah Atrops was living in a Salem apartment with the couple’s adopted daughter, who was 8 months old at the time.

On the evening of Nov. 29, 1988, Robert Atrops picked up their child from a babysitter while Deborah Atrops was at a hair appointment in Tigard. She was expected to pick up the child from Robert Atrops home later that evening but never showed up.

The sheriff’s office said he later called the Tigard Police Department to report her missing. Deborah Atrops’ car was entered into the missing persons database as well.

Then on the morning of Dec. 1, 1988, Beaverton police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at a dead end of Southwest Murray Road near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. The car was a 1988 black Honda Accord and was determined to belong to Deborah Atrops. According to the sheriff’s office, people had seen the car parked there since the early morning hours on Nov. 30, 1988.

Investigators responded to the scene and found Deborah Atrops’ body inside the trunk of the car. The sheriff’s office said it appeared she had been placed in the trunk after her death based on the positioning of her body.

An autopsy revealed Deborah Atrops had been physically assaulted and strangled to death. The cause of death was deemed to be a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said investigators spent a significant amount of time and effort on the investigation, but her murder remained unsolved and eventually went cold.

In 2020, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office got a grant which allowed them to launch their Cold Case Unit. The Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation into the death of Deborah Atrops in May 2021.

SEE ALSO: 2 western Washington men arrested for posing as Native American artists

Over the next year and a half, detectives and investigators reinterviewed multiple witnesses and had forensic evidence reexamined. Details of the case were presented to a grand jury on Feb. 28 of this year and Robert Atrops was indicted for second-degree murder.

Robert Elmer Atrops
Robert Elmer Atrops(Washington County District Attorney's Office)

“I am proud of the work our Cold Case Unit has done to ensure that victims and cases are not forgotten, despite the passage of time,” said Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton. “These dedicated investigators and prosecutors are sending a clear message that we will hold criminals accountable in Washington County — no matter how long it takes.”

Robert Atrops is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. He will be held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
File: Chest X-ray
Washington woman with Tuberculosis could be arrested Friday if she continues to refuse treatment

Latest News

Suspect arrested after dead man found in Happy Valley apartment fire
Suspect arrested after dead man found in Happy Valley apartment fire
Elijah Delarosa
Gresham police searching for missing, endangered 12-year-old boy
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Suspects in Medford home burglaries arrested
2 men plead guilty after posing as Native American artists, selling items for thousands of...
2 western Washington men arrested for posing as Native American artists