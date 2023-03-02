Portland is 5th in the US for car thefts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area recently ranked fifth in the nation for car thefts per capita.

The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area had 680 vehicle thefts per 100,000 people in 2021. This was up from 490 stolen vehicles per 100,000 people in 2020.

For nearly 18 months, Portland Police officers have been conducting special operations focusing on stolen vehicles in hopes of reversing this trend.

PPB said they are focusing on stolen cars because it’s a crime that often leads to other, usually more violent crimes.

For example, two students were shot outside of Jefferson High School in October last year. After officers recovered the vehicle used in the shooting they discovered it was stolen.

Portland police say this stolen car was used in a shooting outside Jefferson High School in Oct. 2022. (KPTV)

Another example is was a string of burglaries in which stolen vehicles were used to crash into marijuana dispensaries so that thieves could get inside after closing time and steal the product. Police said three teenagers were arrested after committing similar burglaries using this method.

PPB said they began collecting data on the characteristics of stolen vehicles in the community and Dr. Jeffrey W. Tyner, a scientist and professor at the OHSU Knight Cancer center analyzed the data. As a result they came up with evidence-based statistics on stolen vehicles in the metro.

Before the study they found that one in every 31 vehicles stopped by an officer was stolen, and the arrest ratio was one in every six, with a gun being found in one out of every 144 vehicles being stopped.

After their partnership with OHSU, and applying methods for stopping vehicles based on the data PPB says their number of stops decreased, but the likelihood of finding a stolen vehicle greatly increased. Now, one in every six vehicles stopped by their team is stolen, someone is arrested once in every three stops, and a gun is found in one out of every twenty-six tops.

PPB did not go into further detail about the specific methods they use as to not reveal information to potential vehicle thieves who might use that information to their advantage.

“It is important to note that this initiative started with an officer and then others who saw the significant negative impacts of stolen vehicles in our community,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “Collaborating with an outside entity that can help us achieve better results is successful community policing. I want to thank those at the Knight Institute for their ongoing assistance and commend the members of East Precinct for starting and improving on these efforts to not only recover stolen vehicles, but decrease violent crime.”

