SheBrew brings together women brewers from all over the Northwest

The 8th annual SheBrew is this Sunday at The Redd in Southeast Portland!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The 8th annual SheBrew is this Sunday at The Redd in Southeast Portland!

Longtime brewer Jen Kent will be one of the many brewers and cider makers sharing their latest creations at the fest. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the brewery she works for - McMenamins Thompson - to learn more about the event.

To learn more about the event and the beers that will be available click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Gresham police officers hold rally amidst staffing shortage.
Missing 43-year-old Gresham woman found

Latest News

Jiffy Lube
Jiffy Lube
Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical
Westview High School is the first in Oregon to produce Disney’s Frozen Broadway musical
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone