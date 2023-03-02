Sheriff’s Office investigating East Salem shooting that left woman dead

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in an unincorporated area of East Salem left a woman dead overnight Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of someone hearing gunshots just after midnight on Northeast Embassy Way near Northeast Satter Drive. They arrived to find a young woman in her late teens to early 20s shot inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the MCSO Criminal Investigation Unit were called to lead the investigation, which is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for later on Thursday. MCSO said it will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Detectives do not believe there is any continued danger to the residents in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931, jremmy@co.marion.or.us, or anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

