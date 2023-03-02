Sheriff’s Office investigating East Salem shooting that left woman dead

Police lights
Police lights(KLTV Staff)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in an unincorporated area of East Salem left a woman dead overnight Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of someone hearing gunshots just after midnight on Northeast Embassy Way near Northeast Satter Drive. They arrived to find a young woman in her late teens to early 20s shot inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the MCSO Criminal Investigation Unit were called to lead the investigation, which is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for later on Thursday. MCSO said it will release the woman’s name after her family has been notified.

Police have not yet made any arrests. Detectives do not believe there is any continued danger to the residents in the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Jason Remmy at 503-566-6931, jremmy@co.marion.or.us, or anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
New dashboard allows Portlanders to see city’s response to reported homeless camps.
Oregon law would give homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
2 more Oregon counties say 'yes' to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
‘Greater Idaho’ movement to absorb rural counties from Oregon gains momentum
All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Gresham police officers hold rally amidst staffing shortage.
Missing 43-year-old Gresham woman found

Latest News

GOV. Kotek includes Clatsop County in homelessness state of emergency
SheBrew brings together women brewers from all over the Northwest
Cherry Blossom Day returns to Oregon State Capitol
Amancio Dizon
85-year-old man with heart condition reported missing in Milwaukie