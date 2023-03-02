Suspect arrested after dead man found in Happy Valley apartment fire

By Joanna Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man was arrested Monday in Arizona and charged with murder after a body was found at a Happy Valley apartment fire last month, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

John Paul Young was arrested in Prescott Valley, Ariz. on the same day that Clackamas County detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Feb. 16 murder of 35-year-old Jeremy Paul Kellogg.

On Feb. 16, firefighters responded to a fire in an apartment complex on Southeast Causey Avenue. While extinguishing the flames, fire crews discovered the body of a man, later identified as Kellogg, and contacted the sheriff’s office shortly after 1 p.m.

Following an autopsy, the medical examiner determined Kellogg had died from “homicidal violence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Young was arrested on Monday by officers with the Prescott Valley Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service and charged with first and second-degree murder as well as arson and burglary.

As of Thursday, Young is in custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition to Oregon.

