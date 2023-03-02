Suspects in Medford home burglaries arrested

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Medford Police arrested a man and woman Wednesday in connection with two home burglaries.

The suspects, 29-year-old Talia Hamilton and 32-year-old Blake Steger, entered the homes by force or through a dog door. The victims reported items stolen including jewelry, cash, credit cards, and, most recently, cars.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspects after they sold stolen property at a local pawn shop. Hamilton and Steger were booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, and theft by receiving. Steger was also charged with identity theft.

According to Medford Police, there have been eight home burglaries since November 2022. Anyone with information on them is asked to contact the Medford Police Department (541-770-4783).

Medford Police recommends these steps to protect homes from burglars:

· Invest in an alarm system and assure you’re turning it on when leaving the house

· Install security cameras for both the interior and exterior of your property

· Secure all valuables (jewelry, cash, silver, and gold) in a safe

· Keep an eye out for your neighbor’s home/property

· Be on the lookout for suspicious subjects and vehicles in neighborhoods. Try to get license plate numbers on vehicles and report them to the non-emergency number (541-776-7206)

