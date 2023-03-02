Teen arrested with loaded gun at South Salem High School

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 17-year-old South Salem High School student is in custody after taking a loaded gun to school Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responded before noon after a “social media user” reported a student sent them a video message containing a threat. The caller reported the video showed the student claiming to be at the high school with a gun.

According to Salem P.D., as officers began approaching the school, the student fled, soon taken into custody at their car without incident.

SEE ALSO: Portland homicides down over 50% compared to this time last year

During a search of the student, officers discovered a knife. A subsequent search of the student’s car found a loaded gun inside.

“Our patrol officers did a great job today, swiftly acting against and abating a threat before any tragedy could possibly occur,” said Deputy Chief Jake Burke. “We’d also like to thank Salem-Keizer Schools staff who greatly assisted us with the situation.”

The teen was lodged into the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of possession of a weapon in a public building, illegal possession of a weapon – firearm and carrying a concealed weapon – knife.

The case remains under investigation and officials say no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.