Wet Morning Ahead, Drier Afternoon

Good morning! Conditions are turning wet in the lowlands early on this Thursday, and snowy in the higher elevations. This is all linked to a cold front, which will slide through the region later this morning. Expect steady light to moderate rain below 1,500 feet, mixed precipitation closer to 1,500-2,000 feet, and all snow above 2,000 feet. Once the cold front slides through, rain will transition to periodic showers and sunbreaks. It’ll actually be a pretty nice afternoon along the coast & across our western valleys, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The snow level will gradually lower to about 1,000-1,500 late today. Around that time though, there shouldn’t be too many showers around.

Our temperatures will cool down into the mid to low 30s tonight, which will help push the snow level closer to 500-1,000 feet. Any showers that fall early Friday could be in the formed of mixed precipitation, especially in our local hills. A heavier shower could theoretically drop the snow level closer to sea level, but it’s unlikely there will be any impacts along the I-5 corridor. Showers will pick back up during the day, with accumulating snow near/above 1,500 feet.

Saturday also looks to be a pretty wet day as frequent showers pass through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Once again, our snow level will dip to about 1,000 feet by Saturday morning, but could be a bit lower in certain neighborhoods where heavier showers fall. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s Saturday afternoon. Between today & Saturday, the coast will pick up quite a bit of rain. Expect about 1-1.50 inches of rain, and probably about 0.30-0.75 in. across our western valleys. Elevations above 2,000 feet will pick up about 5-10 inches of new snow. Above pass level, we could be looking at closer to 1-2 feet of fresh snow.

Our pattern will turn a bit drier Sunday-Tuesday with a shower here & there, plus plenty of sunbreaks. High temperatures this time of year should be in the mid 50s across the metro area. We won’t be near that. Expect temperatures to max out in the 40s through at least Wednesday of next week, with overnight lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

Have a great Thursday!

