Woman linked to organized retail theft arrested in Tigard with $10K worth of stolen items

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman linked to organized retail theft was arrested with thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise, according to the Tigard Police Department.

Police said 28-year-old Schama Lynce-Goree, from Federal Way, Washington, is known to investigators and loss prevention employees for repeated retail theft and fraud in Oregon and Washington. She is reportedly known to steal item, then return it for gift cards that can be sold for cash, according to police.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, detectives were notified that Lynce-Goree tried to fraudulently return stolen items at Lululemon stores in Portland, Clackamas and Tigard.

Police said she was pulled over by detectives after she left the Tigard store. She was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree theft. A passenger in her car, 24-year-old Sean’Janae Phillips, was also charged with first-degree theft.

Detectives found about $10,000 in stolen merchandise, $2,200 in fraudulently gained gift cards and a replica handgun in her car, according to police.

Replica gun found in suspect's car (Tigard Police Department)

Detectives believe Lynce-Goree robbed the same Tigard store a few days earlier on Sunday, Feb. 26. It’s believed she stolen more than $7,000 in merchandise and threatened a store clerk. She is facing a third-degree robbery charge for that case.

Since December, police said Lynce-Goree has been tied to more than $40,000 in losses from Lululemon stores in Oregon and Washington.

