2 men charged with allegedly killing bald eagle, Nebraska officials say

FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct....
FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct. 29, 2021.(Marneejill / flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dean Welte and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say two Honduran nationals living in the state were charged with allegedly killing an American bald eagle.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies got a report of a suspicious vehicle near the main Wood Duck Recreation Area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they found the vehicle in a field and discovered two men who they say had a dead American bald eagle in their possession.

Authorities allege the two had shot and killed the bird in that area. They reported they believe the men planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill it.

The two men, identified as 20-year-old Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin and 20-year-old Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle. Hernandez-Tziquin was also cited for having no driver’s license.

Authorities say the men are both Honduran nationals who live in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
An open car door
Did you know about this strange Oregon law?
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Police Lights
15-year-old girl reported missing from Hubbard has been found

Latest News

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Ethan Melzer was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday.
Ex-Army private gets 45 years for plot against his unit