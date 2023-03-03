Backcountry skier killed in Oregon avalanche

DESCHUTES CO Ore. (KPTV) - A backcountry skier in was killed by an avalanche in the Three Sisters Wilderness area on Thursday, according to officials.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit was dispatched to a report of an avalanche at Black Crater, a steep-sided shield volcano in the Cascade Range, located north of the Three Sisters and east of McKenzie Pass.

A skier told Deschutes County 911 he and a friend were skiing in the caldera at Black Crater when an avalanche was triggered and the callers friend was caught up in the avalanche and no longer visible and possibly injured.

Both skiers were equipped with proper backcountry safety items including avalanche beacons, shovels, helmets and avalanche probes. The caller attempted to locate his friend by using his avalanche beacon and eventually found him and tried to save his life. However, his friend had succumbed to his injuries.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit, along with the United States Forest Service responded to the area and assisted the caller to safety. Due to extreme avalanche danger and failing light Search and Rescue personnel halted recovery efforts until daylight on Friday.

Search and Rescue personnel are currently on scene, working with other community partners to safely recover the victim.

