Burglary suspect arrested after brief standoff in Vancouver

Clark County Sheriff's Office
Clark County Sheriff's Office(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief standoff with deputies in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a burglary at Caliber Collision, located at 7631 Northeast Highway 99. A 911 caller reported seeing someone inside the secure gated area who was trying to get inside vehicles.

Deputies arrived to the business and found the suspect, identified as Cole Shielly, of Vancouver. Shielly tried to flee the area.

The sheriff’s office said a police K-9 and a small unmanned aircraft were deployed to track Shielly through the fenced lot, where he was eventually found inside the cab of a box truck.

Shielly refused to exit the box truck for about 20 minutes before he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Shielly was booked into the Clark County Jail for second-degree burglary as well as an outstanding warrant.

