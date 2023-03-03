Cold showers Saturday, mixed with snow early. Then drier Sunday

It’s been another cool and showery day across the region. Rain hasn’t been heavy, but some showers have been mixed with hail since the airmass over us is quite cool for early March. Once again it wasn’t cold enough this morning for sticking snow in the lowlands; just some snowflakes mixed in with the rain here and there.

Showers continue this evening, then taper off a bit later. Most of us remain above freezing, but there could be a spot or two that dips below. I don’t expect any icing on local roads.

A weak and chilly Pacific weather system swings inland the first half of Saturday. The airmass isn’t quite cold enough for widespread sticking snow, but there have been hints the past couple of days that if precipitation is heavy enough we could see sticking snow in a few spots. That now appears unlikely. Our forecast model GRAF, which has been doing an excellent job the past 5 days with these “close calls”, says NOPE for snow in the lowlands tomorrow.

(kptv)

Most likely we’ll see some snowflakes mixed in with the rain the first half of tomorrow and it’ll be a cool day. Most likely we won’t rise above 45 tomorrow. There will be plenty of snow in the Coast Range tomorrow morning, with a total of 5-8″ by early afternoon. If you have plans to travel to the beaches tomorrow, wait until afternoon. By that time roads should be mainly slushy or wet.

(kptv)

Sunday through the middle of next week a chilly airmass remains over the region. But there won’t be any organized weather systems moving through. Instead, we’ll see the strong early spring sunshine allow showers to pop up most afternoons as the atmosphere becomes a bit unstable. We’ll track these each day, but in spring we can easily get hail or thunder in this setup. In general, we’ll be more dry than wet the first half of next week.

Finally, our long spell of cool weather should come to an end about a week from now. A warmer, but wet westerly jet stream returns. In mid-March that means clouds, rainy, and temperatures in the 50s or even 60 if we get lucky.

