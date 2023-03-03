Cool and showery next few days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Today’s cold front was so weak that just light rain fell here and there. We did get a rumble of thunder this afternoon as a quick line of heavier showers passed through. As expected, it was too warm for snow in the lower elevations. We’re topping out in the mid-upper 40s late this afternoon.

The cold front is followed by an off/on showery pattern now through Saturday. Showers will come and go tonight and Friday. With a colder airmass arriving, we’ll see snow mixed in with rain showers the next two nights/mornings. Any sticking snow tomorrow morning will be at/above 1,000′. But showers are so widely scattered that you are not guaranteed snow even at that elevation. The main point is that the morning commute tomorrow should be normal with just some snow flurries in spots. A few neighborhoods could drop to freezing too for an icy road. But many roads will just be dry.

Expect plenty of sun between the showers tomorrow, but more widespread showers Saturday mean less sunshine and chilly daytime highs only in the lower 40s. If the showers are heavy enough Saturday, we could see sticking snow down around 1,000′ or lower. Right now our best models don’t show that, but we’re watching closely!

The shower chance diminishes, but doesn’t totally go away Sunday and Monday. A wetter system moves in for renewed showers Tuesday.

We remain cooler than normal for another week, but we do see a change at the end of next week. A wetter and more typical March weather pattern is showing up in the models. That’s lots of rain and clouds, but temperatures will be well into the 50s and the chance for hilltop snow goes away.

There’s no sign of stormy weather, flooding, or high winds in the next week west of the Cascades.

