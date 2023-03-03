Deputies investigating deadly crash in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Salem early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Lancaster Drive Northeast between Center Street Northeast and Auburn Road Northeast. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved one vehicle and one person has died. Their name has not yet been released.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

Lancaster Drive Northeast will be closed for several hours during the investigation. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

