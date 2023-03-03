Driver arrested for DUII after high-speed chase, wreck on Hwy 101 in Newport

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - An Otis man was arrested Thursday and charged with DUII after a high-speed chase on Highway 101 that ended with a minor crash in Newport, according to the Newport Police Department.

At about 11 p.m., a police officer noticed a Subaru Legacy being driven “carelessly” and speeding near Southwest Angle Street, police said. The officer gave chase, attempting to pull the Subaru over.

Police said the Subaru sped up and continued heading south on Hwy 101. Then, the Subaru turned around near Southwest 68th Street and began speeding north.

Police set up “spike strips” on the roadway, but the Subaru drove across the spikes and kept heading north. The driver, identified as Adam Hillyard, lost control of the Subaru near Southwest Lee Street and side-swiped a vehicle that was stopped nearby, police said.

The driver of the stopped vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Hillyard then ran into a curb and stopped near Southwest Angle Street, having reached the same area where he was first seen.

Officers taking Hillyard into custody smelled alcohol on his breath, and Hillyard took and failed a sobriety test. His breath sample showed a blood alcohol level of .10% and police said he also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the afternoon.

Hillyard’s charges included reckless driving, assault and eluding a police officer. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

