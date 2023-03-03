Jesuit High player earns place in McDonald’s All-American game

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The highest basketball honor for a high school kid in the United States is to be called McDonald’s All-American and Portland’s Sofia Bell is one of 24 to earn a place in that game.

The 18-year-old Crusader senior is Lovin’ It in her first season at Jesuit High. Bell will be the first girls player from her school to earn All-American honors, following Mike Dunleavy and Kyle Wiltjer who earned the honors in 1999 and 2011.

