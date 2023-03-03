Lawmakers want to stop ODOT from tolling I-205 and I-5 except where they cross the Columbia River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new bill proposed in the Oregon state legislature aims to stop the department of transportation from moving forward with plans to toll drivers on I-205 and I-5.

The Oregon Transportation Commission would not be able to assess tolls on I-205 or I-5 under the bill, but it would allow tolling on the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River.

ODOT expects to implement the first of their planned tolls on the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges along I-205 near Oregon City sometime next fall. However, Senate Bill 933 would force ODOT to halt that plans.

ODOT intends to roll out variable rate tolls on these projects from $.50 during off hours up to $2.20 during peak hours.

State Sen. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) and others are among the bill’s sponsors.

The bill is currently being discussed in the Joint Committee On Transportation.

