Loss of timber revenue may affect rural Oregon schools

JEWELL Ore. (KPTV) - School leaders in rural northwest Oregon are worried about big budget cuts. The Oregon Department of Forestry is working on a plan to protect habitats for endangered species across 640,000 acres of state forest. The loss of timber revenue will affect local schools.

The Jewell School District expects to be the most heavily impacted because it gets almost all of its funding from timber revenue. It could see budget cuts of 40 percent. The Jewell School District has about 150 students and a budget of $5 million. District superintendent Cory Pederson estimates the cuts will bring his annual budget down to $3 million.

SEE ALSO: Body of woman found with burned box truck in NE Portland, 4 days after fire

The Oregon Department of Forestry voted to continue with its draft habitat conservation plan. The 70-year plan would designate no-logging areas in Clatsop and Tillamook counties, decreasing timber revenue for communities such as Jewell.

The ODF’s Jason Cox says the plan would keep Oregon in compliance with the endangered species act but doesn’t have final approval yet.

“Its whole intent is to be able to continue supporting rural communities through harvesting timber along with protecting those values that I was talking about… our mission is to provide social and economic benefits to all Oregonians,” says Cox.

Schools in Oregon are funded by local sources such as timber revenue and property taxes as well as state funding. When schools see a drop in local funding, the state typically ups its contribution. But residents in the Jewell area don’t think that increase in state funding will be enough.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.