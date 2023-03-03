Man reported missing in Gresham returns home, police say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday has returned home, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Devon Malone-Brown, who suffers from memory loss and other mental health concerns, was last seen at about 2 p.m., in the area of North Philadelphia Avenue and Lombard Street in Portland. He did not return to his Gresham home in the 17500 block of Southeast Sherman Court.

Just after 8 a.m., on Thursday, police said Malone-Brown returned home and is safe.

