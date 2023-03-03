Man with memory loss missing from Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man who suffers from memory loss and other “mental health concerns” has been missing from his Gresham home since Wednesday, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Devon Malone-Brown was last seen at about 2 p.m., walking in the area of North Philadelphia Avenue and Lombard Street in Portland. He did not return to his Gresham home in the 17500 block of Southeast Sherman Court. He is also missing his medication, police said.

Police said Malone-Brown is familiar with TriMet and may be trying to get to his mother’s house in Portland at the 2100 block of Southeast Cypress Avenue.

Devon Malone-Brown:

A Black man who is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 165 pounds.

He has black hair with a mustache, goatee, and brown eyes.

Last seen wearing a gray hooded Oregon sweatshirt and red sweatpants (pictured).

Anyone who knows where Malone-Brown may be is asked to call 911 or non-emergency police dispatch at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.