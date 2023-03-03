Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Masks will no longer be required in health care settings in Oregon and Washington beginning April 3, the Oregon Health Authority and the Washington State Department of Health announced Friday.

The mask mandate will be lifted for workers, patients and visitors in health care settings such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, complementary and alternative medicine locations.

OHA and Washington DOH say the lifting of the mask requirement stems from data in recent weeks showing a decrease in circulation of three respiratory pathogens - COVID-19, RSV and influenza disease - that triggered a surge in visits to hospital emergency departments and intensive care units last fall.

“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”

Some health care settings may continue to require masks even after the requirement is lifted.

OHA says people at higher risk for severe disease, or who live with someone at higher risk, should still consider wearing masks in health care or any settings, to better protect themselves and those most vulnerable around them.

The mask requirement for Oregon has been in effect since Aug. 2021.

