Over 500 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow operation in Linn County

Marijuana plants seized by Linn County deputies
Marijuana plants seized by Linn County deputies(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 500 marijuana plants were seized during a search of an illegal grow operation earlier this week, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in late 2022 when deputies saw suspicious activity in the 1300 block of West 1st Street in Halsey and conducted extra patrol in the area. During the patrols, the sheriff’s office said deputies stopped a vehicle leaving the location and found 26 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

In Feb. 2023, deputies obtained a search warrant for the Halsey location and another location in the 1000 block of Nona Avenue in Salem.

The sheriff’s office said deputies seized over 500 marijuana plants, over 40 pounds of processed marijuana, over 2,100 grams of marijuana extracts and other evidence relating to the illegal operation when they executed the search warrant at both locations.

James Weatherly, 63, was arrested during the search warrant in Salem and was booked into the Linn County Jail. He is being charged with unlawful manufacturing of marijuana item - plants, unlawful attempted delivery of marijuana - plants, unlawful possession of marijuana - plants, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana item - usable marijuana, unlawful attempted delivery of marijuana item - usable marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana item - usable marijuana, unlawful attempted delivery of marijuana item - extract, unlawful possession of marijuana item - extract, and criminal conspiracy.

No other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

