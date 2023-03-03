Police seeking additional victims to SE Portland man charged with rape, sodomy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 49-year-old Portland man is in custody for rape and officers are seeking additional victims who have not yet filed police reports.

Gabriel Forest Weiss, 49, was taken into custody Friday morning by the United States Marshals Service. According to PPB, in Aug. 2019, Weiss lured a 19-year-old woman into his Creston-Kenilworth home, offering modeling work. Once inside, Weiss then bound the woman before assaulting her.

Investigators believe Weiss may have sexually assaulted other victims, also going under the pseudonyms Kawiri Cascabel and Gabe Kawiri. Weiss was also the owner of the Bamboo Grove Salon, described by police as a teahouse, music, art and event space in inner SE Portland.

Police say victims may have also encountered Weiss while he was practicing acupuncture at Clinic Eleven in Old Town-Chinatown or in the early 2000s when Weiss was a student and instructor at the National University of Natural Medicine.

Additional victims are asked to contact PPB’s Detective Nathan Wollstein at (503) 545-3482 or Nathan.Wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Weiss was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Rape in the First Degree and Sodomy in the First Degree.

