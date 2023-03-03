Shed falls off semi, blocks roadway in Washington

CLEARVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Parts of a road in Washington were closed Friday morning due to a shed in the middle of the road.

180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9, in Snohomish County, was closed in both directions.

A semi-truck lost its load, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

...Somebody lose their she-shed?



This isn't actually on one of our roads, but our cameras have spotted a...shed...blocking all lanes in both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of SR 9, in #Clearview.



This is a Snohomish County road, so they'll have updates. pic.twitter.com/0CRUk74Xup — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 3, 2023

Drivers who use SR 9 through this area should take alternate routes.

