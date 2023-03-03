Shed falls off semi, blocks roadway in Washington
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEARVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Parts of a road in Washington were closed Friday morning due to a shed in the middle of the road.
180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9, in Snohomish County, was closed in both directions.
A semi-truck lost its load, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers who use SR 9 through this area should take alternate routes.
