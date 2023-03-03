Shed falls off semi, blocks roadway in Washington

Shed in road in Washington state on Friday March 3, 2023.
Shed in road in Washington state on Friday March 3, 2023.(WSDOT)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Parts of a road in Washington were closed Friday morning due to a shed in the middle of the road.

180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9, in Snohomish County, was closed in both directions.

A semi-truck lost its load, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Drivers who use SR 9 through this area should take alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
An open car door
Did you know about this strange Oregon law?
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Police Lights
15-year-old girl reported missing from Hubbard has been found

Latest News

Marijuana plants seized by Linn County deputies
Over 500 marijuana plants seized from illegal grow operation in Linn County
Two Clackamas County K-9s certified to detect fentanyl
K-9 Abbie and Deputy Ramos (left), K-9 Coda and Deputy Krause (right)
Two Clackamas County K-9s certified to detect fentanyl
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3