Suspect wanted after armed carjacking, crash in SE Portland

Stolen truck crashed at SE 72nd and SE Woodstock
Stolen truck crashed at SE 72nd and SE Woodstock
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say a suspect stole someone’s truck at gunpoint and crashed it before running away early Friday morning.

The owner of a Toyota Tacoma told police they were carjacked at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Mitchell Street, just after 3:15 a.m. As officers were interviewing the victim, the stolen truck drove by.

An officer tried to catch up to the stolen vehicle and found it crashed around the corner at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

The suspect had ran off. Police said officers tried to search for the suspect but they were too short-staffed and couldn’t get a solid containment on the area.

No arrests have been made at this time. A description of the suspect has not been released.

