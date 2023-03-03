Two Clackamas County K-9s certified to detect fentanyl

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two K-9s with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office have been certified to sniff out fentanyl.

K-9s Abbie and Coda are among the first law enforcement dogs to get this certification in Oregon. The sheriff’s office said Abbie was certified on Feb. 7, then Coda earned his certification on Feb. 10.

“Earning the [California Narcotic Canine Association’s] fentanyl certification required focused, long-term work with the animals. Initial training takes many hours of imprinting, teaching the dogs to recognize the fentanyl drug odor,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Once the K-9s show consistent interest and recognize that fentanyl is a “target odor,” trainers can build off that — putting the dogs in various environments with the confidence that they’ll be able to locate the fentanyl odor in the field.”

The sheriff’s office said K-9s Abbie and Coda will continue to train on a weekly basis with their handlers.

Clackamas County deputies have seen a dramatic increase in overdose calls involving fentanyl over the past few years.

In 2022, the Clackamas County Interagency Task Force seized 333,365 pills containing fentanyl and 22.6 pounds of fentanyl powder. The sheriff’s office said that’s over four times the number of pills seized in 2021 and over 22 times the amount of fentanyl powder seized in 2021.

Fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office, is 50 times stronger than heroin, 100 times more potent than morphine, and among the leading killers of Americans ages 18-45.

K-9 Abbie has been with the sheriff’s office as a narcotic detection dog since April 2018, while K-9 Coda specializes in narcotics detection and patrol and has been with the sheriff’s office since 2016.

