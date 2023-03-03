Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous, no treatment needed

President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.(Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.

O’Connor said the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.

Basal cells are among the most common and easily treated forms of cancer — especially when caught early. O’Connor said they don’t tend to spread like other cancers, but could grow in size, which is why they are removed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
An open car door
Did you know about this strange Oregon law?
Washington law would ban right-hand turns at red lights
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Bill would give Oregon homeless people, low-income earners $1,000 a month
Police Lights
15-year-old girl reported missing from Hubbard has been found

Latest News

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Accused Chicago officer killer ordered held without bond
FILE: An American bald eagle is seen perched on the branch of a tree in this photo from Oct....
2 men charged with allegedly killing bald eagle, Nebraska officials say
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Ethan Melzer was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday.
Ex-Army private gets 45 years for plot against his unit