Wintry Mix or Wet Snow Possible Next Two Mornings

Good morning! It’s another chilly start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures are in the 30s across our interior lowlands, with some spots near freezing. Any showers that pass through this morning could fall in the form of a wintry mix or wet snow. Showers are widely scattered though, so there won’t be enough precipitation to support significant snow accumulation. That being said, don’t be surprised if you get a quick dusting or see flurries on your morning commute. The best chance of that happening will be in our local hills. Expect to see plenty of sunbreaks between the showers today, along with a breezy southwest wind. Temperatures should manage to reach the mid 40s. The snow level should be around 1,500 feet at the warmest time of day, so little to no impacts will occur on area roads.

The showery pattern continues tonight and early Saturday as temperatures fall back into the 30s. Our snow level will dip down to about 1,000 feet, but heavier showers could briefly drop it to about 500 feet in random communities. When scattered showers are in the forecast, it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where they will set up. Theoretically, locations that deal with persistent showers could see minor snow accumulation (even closer to sea level). We’ll be keeping a close eye on the first half of Saturday. Temperatures will gradually rise into the low 40s by early to mid afternoon. Our weather will dry out Saturday night into Sunday, leading to a mainly dry end to the weekend. Sunday should be a great day at the ski resorts. By the start of the day, there should be an additional 4-8+ inches of snow on the ground (on top of what has already accumulated).

The cool & wet pattern will resume next week, with highs in the 40s & lows in the 30s. There are signs that a slightly warmer pattern could settle in between Thursday and the weekend. Our highs may finally creep back into the 50s. Unfortunately, this probably won’t be a dry stretch of weather, just a typical March pattern.

Stay warm out there, and have a great Friday!

