1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting near downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Southwest Alder Street. When they arrived, they saw a man who was shot leaving in a vehicle. He went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers found evidence of a shooting at the scene. There have been no arrests and no suspect information has been released. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

