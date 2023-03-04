12-year-old girl reported missing in Vancouver found safe

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

VPD said 12-year-old Kaylee McPhillips was last seen Friday afternoon on the Evergreen High School campus.

Early Monday morning, police said McPhillips was found on Sunday. Her family has been notified.

No other details were released by police.

