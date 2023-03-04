Clark County deputy injured in serious crash released from hospital

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a crash in late February has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office announced the news late Friday.

“It has been a pretty wild 10 days here at the Sheriff’s Office,” the announcement read. “[We are] happy to report that Drew Kennison was released from the hospital yesterday and is now at a Rehabilitation Facility. He will likely be there for the next couple of weeks. Thank you to everyone at Legacy Emanuel for caring for him so well.”

SEE ALSO: Skimming device found on Oregon City ATM, suspect wanted

Deputy Kennison was driving, on his way back from a training, along Washougal River Road near Salmon Falls Road at around 10 a.m. Feb. 22 when a large portion of a tree broke off, falling onto his patrol car, according to CCSO.

According to officials, the tree struck the patrol car where the windshield meets the hood, causing the deputy to crash into another tree.

While in the hospital, one of Kennison’s legs, injured severely in the crash, had to be amputated above the knee, according to officials.

A donation page has been set up for the deputy while he recovers. Click here for more.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.