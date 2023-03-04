Deadly crash closes I-84 off-ramp in Corbett

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash has an I-84 off-ramp closed in Corbett on Saturday morning, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said just before 8 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the exit 23 off-ramp on I-84 westbound. When they arrived, they found one vehicle involved in a crash. They said they found one person dead.

The exit 23 off-ramp remains closed. OSP did not provide an estimated time of reopening.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

