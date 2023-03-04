Deadly crash closes I-84 off-ramp in Corbett

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash has an I-84 off-ramp closed in Corbett on Saturday morning, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said just before 8 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the exit 23 off-ramp on I-84 westbound. When they arrived, they found one vehicle involved in a crash. They said they found one person dead.

SEE ALSO: Clark County deputy injured in serious crash released from hospital

The exit 23 off-ramp remains closed. OSP did not provide an estimated time of reopening.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at a CVS pharmacy on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Wx Blog
Another close call with lowland snow Saturday morning, but most of us see nothing once again
KPTV file image
Deputies investigating deadly crash in Salem
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Kaylee (Kade) McPhillips
Police ask for help finding 12-year-old in Vancouver
KPTV File Image
1 injured in shooting near downtown Portland
1983 murder case of Washington Co. woman closed after 40 years
Suspect arrested in death of well-known Longview restaurant owner