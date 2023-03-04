Mixed showers turn to rain

Two weather watches and warnings are in place
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Saturday everyone,

Low temperatures last night were above average in Portland and came with showers as we woke up this morning. Showers will continue this morning with some flakes mixed in, then turn to strictly showers as we warm up. There is a winter weather advisory for the west slopes of the Cascades (until 4pm) and parts of the metro area (until noon). The coast range has a winter storm warning until 4pm, with a dusting to an inch expected below 1500′ and up to 3′ above.

Showers continue this evening, then taper off a bit later. Most of us remain above freezing, but there could be a spot or two that dips below. The rest of the weekend and through Wednesday next week will till be on the chill side below average at least 5 degrees in the mid to upper 40s. These slightly chilly temperatures come with a chance for a few showers mainly in the afternoon. Once we hit Thursday we may finally see the 50s again and at this point will most likely be our driest day. Friday should be a bit warmer, but we should see the return of showers.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: No First Alert Weather Days in our 7 day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Portland Walmart's to permanently close.
All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March
Pharmacist Evelyn Kim, wears a mask and gloves at a CVS pharmacy on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Mask requirement in Oregon, Washington health care settings to be lifted April 3
Wx Blog
Another close call with lowland snow Saturday morning, but most of us see nothing once again
KPTV file image
Deputies investigating deadly crash in Salem
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (3/4)
First Alert Saturday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (3/4)
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (3/3).
First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (3/3)
Wx Blog
Cold showers Saturday, mixed with snow early. Then drier Sunday
First Alert Friday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (3/3)
First Alert Friday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (3/3)