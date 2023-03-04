Mixed showers turn to rain

Happy Saturday everyone,

Low temperatures last night were above average in Portland and came with showers as we woke up this morning. Showers will continue this morning with some flakes mixed in, then turn to strictly showers as we warm up. There is a winter weather advisory for the west slopes of the Cascades (until 4pm) and parts of the metro area (until noon). The coast range has a winter storm warning until 4pm, with a dusting to an inch expected below 1500′ and up to 3′ above.

Showers continue this evening, then taper off a bit later. Most of us remain above freezing, but there could be a spot or two that dips below. The rest of the weekend and through Wednesday next week will till be on the chill side below average at least 5 degrees in the mid to upper 40s. These slightly chilly temperatures come with a chance for a few showers mainly in the afternoon. Once we hit Thursday we may finally see the 50s again and at this point will most likely be our driest day. Friday should be a bit warmer, but we should see the return of showers.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: No First Alert Weather Days in our 7 day forecast.

