Police ask for help finding 12-year-old in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

VPD said 12-year-old Kaylee McPhillips was last seen Friday afternoon on the Evergreen High School campus. She also goes by the name Kade.

McPhillips is five feet, two inches, 110 pounds with pink and blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black coat, white long-sleeve shirt, pink sweatpants and black shoes.

Kaylee (Kade) McPhillips (Vancouver Police Department)

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call 911.

