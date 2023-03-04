Residents forced from home after Hillsboro fire

A chimney fire spread to other parts of a house in Hillsboro on Saturday morning.
A chimney fire spread to other parts of a house in Hillsboro on Saturday morning.(Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire that began in a chimney damaged a Hillsboro home on Saturday morning.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Northeast Cornell Road. Residents said smoke from the fireplace was filling their house and their siding was on fire. They got out of the house with their dogs and tried to put out the fire outside.

A chimney fire spread to other parts of a house in Hillsboro early Saturday morning.
A chimney fire spread to other parts of a house in Hillsboro early Saturday morning.(Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic and the garage. They went to each of those areas and put the fire out.

SEE ALSO: Fire tears through Vancouver homeless camp; neighbors frustrated, they say

The fire department said the fire started in the fireplace and the cause was accidental. There were no injuries reported. A public safety chaplain assisted the residents who are displaced.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

